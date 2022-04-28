Two men found dead with struggle marks in Binga

Chronicle Online Reporter

TWO men were found dead with struggle marks near Junamina Primary School in Binga on Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified had been dumped in a pit near the school grounds.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding two murder cases in which the bodies of two men were found dumped in a pit near the school grounds at Junamina Primary School, Binga, on 27/04/22.

“Struggle marks and a trail of bloodstains that led to the pit were observed at the crime scene,” police said on their official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a Nkayi man for murder.

“In another case, on 27/04/22, Police in Nkayi arrested Qubekhani Nyathi (42) in connection with a murder case in which he fatally assaulted Mirriam Ncube (69) at Mbangiso Village in Singwangombe area,” said the police.