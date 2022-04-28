Two men found dead with struggle marks in Binga

28 Apr, 2022 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Two men found dead with struggle marks in Binga

The Chronicle

Chronicle Online Reporter

TWO men were found dead with struggle marks near Junamina Primary School in Binga on Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified had been dumped in a pit near the school grounds.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding two murder cases in which the bodies of two men were found dumped in a pit near the school grounds at Junamina Primary School, Binga, on 27/04/22.

“Struggle marks and a trail of bloodstains that led to the pit were observed at the crime scene,” police said on their official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a Nkayi man for murder.

“In another case, on 27/04/22, Police in Nkayi arrested Qubekhani Nyathi (42) in connection with a murder case in which he fatally assaulted Mirriam Ncube (69) at Mbangiso Village in Singwangombe area,” said the police.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting