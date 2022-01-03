UBH quadruples paediatric unit capacity

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ONE of the country’s six referral hospitals, United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), has expanded its paediatric unit to cater for children in need of medical attention from the southern region.

All along paediatric services, the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents, could be accessed from Mpilo Central Hospital for the five provinces in the region.

In a letter to staff members among others, UBH acting chief executive officer Dr Harrison Rambanapasi said the institution has with immediate effect increased its capacity for paediatric patients from 15 to 60.

“You will remember that in September 2021, UBH started admitting paediatric patients in our Eaton Ward, but the capacity was limited to 15 patients.

Following completion of renovations of our Richard Morris Paediatric Unit and fine tuning of our paediatric operations, we are now with immediate effect increasing our capacity to 60 patients,” said Dr Rambanapasi.

He said the development marks exciting times for UBH as they are ready to ease the pressure on Mpilo and provide child health care for the targeted catchment area.

Bulawayo provincial medical director Dr Maphios Siamuchembu said previously UBH only offered surgical services to children which put a strain on Mpilo.

“Over the years there was just a paediatric ward where we only did surgeries and we would refer to Mpilo for the rest of medical needs.

We are happy to announce that we have expanded the unit by an additional 45 beds which means the Bulawayo community will now have access especially for those who stay close to UBH,” said Dr Siamuchembu.

He said the emergence of Covid-19 was also affecting children hence the need for increased services.

“Challenging diseases remain infectious conditions, diarrhoea, acute respiratory infections and of late Covid-19 is affecting children.

We continue to urge members of the public to approach any health institution when their children fall ill,” added Dr Siamuchembu.

He also said more paediatricians are being trained to cater for the growing healthcare needs in Bulawayo and other provinces which rely on UBH and Mpilo for specialists'