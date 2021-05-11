Uefa ‘lining up’ return to Portugal for Champions League final

Portugal is said to be in pole position to host the relocated Uefa Champions League final for the second year in a row, after the UK government failed to come up with the necessary guarantees for the match to be held at Wembley Stadium, according to multiple reports.

European football’s governing body held talks with the UK government yesterday (Monday) in an effort to resolve issues surrounding the staging of this season’s Champions League final. The all-English Premier League affair between Chelsea and Manchester City is currently scheduled to take place at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 29.

However, planning for the event was complicated on Friday as the UK government added Turkey to England’s “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is prohibited due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.

This would prevent English fans from travelling to the game, where Uefa had hoped for an attendance of around 10,000, while it would also create substantial logistical problems for both Chelsea and City.

UK authorities have instead asked for the final to be switched to England, with Wembley Stadium believed to be the only realistic option to stage the game. However, yesterday’s talks between Uefa and the government failed to result in an agreement, according to the Associated Press news agency, with the main sticking point said to be Uefa’s request that representatives from the media, sponsors and other guests be allowed to fly in to England without having to quarantine.

Uefa is said to have given the British government until today to provide the travel waivers required, with Portugal now said to be the alternative option. In June 2020, Uefa decided that Atatürk Olympic Stadium would host the Champions League final in 2021 after approving proposals for a ‘Final Eight’ tournament in Lisbon to conclude the 2019-20 edition.

The condensed ‘Final 8’ competitions were put together after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the postponement of Uefa’s premier club competitions by almost five months. Champions League matches were played at Benfica’s Estádio da Luz and Sporting Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade. FC Porto’s Estádio do Dragão is also believed to be an option for this year’s final.

Portugal is currently on England’s “green list” of 12 low-risk countries where, from May 17, people aren’t required to quarantine upon their return. This would make it easier for Chelsea and City fans to travel to the game, but Portugal would also need to lift its current restrictions on tourists travelling from the UK.

Wembley’s claims for the 2021 final are also impacted by Switzerland’s presence on the “amber list” of countries where people arriving in England have to quarantine for 10 days, organised on their own behalf unlike the government-specified hotel locations for those travelling in from red list nations. Uefa is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland.

Wembley is set to be the main host venue for the forthcoming postponed Euro 2020 national team tournament. Wembley was last month confirmed for a minimum capacity of 25 per cent for the three group matches and two Round of 16 games, and is hoping to confirm a higher capacity for the semi-finals and final in early July. Quarantine exemptions for the Euros have already been secured by Uefa. – Sport Business