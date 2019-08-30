UPDATED: Ultimatum weighs on coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS head coach Mandla Mpofu and his lieutenants are now 180 minutes away from getting the sack following an ultimatum that they got six points in three games by the Bosso executive.

The ultimatum was effective from yesterday against Triangle United, a game that the fading Bulawayo giants lost 2-1.

Mpofu and his assistants now have to win the next two matches against league debutants, Mushowani Stars, at home after the international break and a tricky away fixture against Hwange.

“At the moment we would not want to talk about ultimatums or lack of them because our attention is solely in the upcoming game against Triangle United later today (yesterday). I can, however, confirm that the executive did meet with our technical team on Tuesday this week, but what was discussed is still an internal matter. We will release a confirmed statement tomorrow (today) after getting the nod from the club leadership,” said Highlanders’ public relations officer Ronald Moyo yesterday.

Since taking over from Madinda Ndlovu, who returned to Botswana, Mpofu managed two draws, two wins and three losses in a row, garnering eight points from a possible 21, which is a 38.09 percent failure.

Bosso are now two points away from the drop zone, with just 23 points.

Asked if the club had identified possible replacements in the event that Mpofu fails to amass six points from the next two games, Moyo said he could only comment after getting confirmation of the ultimatum.

However, impeccable sources said a successor has already been identified and negotiations were smooth.

“From what I understand, negotiations are underway; the club has nevertheless made it clear that there is no vacancy unless the ultimatum is not met. As for surprises, I wouldn’t say, but brace for them,” said the source.