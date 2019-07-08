Umcimbi Wabantu brings Dr Malinga

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

SOUTH Africa’s Dr Malinga will be one of the main acts at the Skyz Metro FM Umcimbi Wabantu concert taking place at the Large City Hall car park next month.

The concert on August 31 will be part of the Bulawayo radio station’s third-year anniversary celebrations.

Qhubani Moyo, Fairtalk CEO revealed the headline act during a Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards celebration party at The Vista. The station was celebrating their Outstanding Mainstream Media House win as well as those of Donna N (Outstanding Radio DJ) and rapper Asaph (Outstanding Hip Hop Artiste). For winning, Donna N who presents Singabantu Banye on weekdays, received $500 while Asaph who presents Good Times Friday received $200.

“Dr Malinga will be the headline act at Umcimbi Wabantu. The list for the local acts is being compiled and will be released soon,” said Moyo.

For the last two celebrations Skyz Metro invited Kwaito don Professor and Soul Brothers. Last year there was a power outage that disrupted Soul Brothers’ performance but this year, Moyo said they were fully prepared for any power outage.