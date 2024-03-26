Uncle (18) rapes niece (9), sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

AN 18-year-old man was convicted of raping his niece (9) and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the accused raped the complainant in October on two occasions when she was left in his custody with two other children.

The matter came to light on 20 February 2024 when the complainant’s mother heard her crying and found the accused in the act of raping her daughter on the sofa in the dining room.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of the suspect after the complainant narrated the issue to her mother.

“The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to advise members of the public to be mindful of whom they entrust with the duty of watching over their children,” reads the statement.