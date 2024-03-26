Chicken Hut closes Kwekwe branch

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

FAST Foods outlet Chicken Hut has closed its Kwekwe branch as it undergoes a transformation that will see some branches going largely digital.

This comes as the company has partnered with a German-based company to use artificial intelligence (AI) for ordering meals and customer experience processes.

Head of Innovation and Digital Experience, Miss Princess Sithole confirmed that some branches will be affected as the company embraces AI.

“Chicken Hut is undergoing a digital transformation which includes closing off some non-performing branches and focusing more on last-mile delivery. The AI platform will integrate all our messaging platforms into one and they will be able to see all messages be it Instagram, Google, or WhatsApp on one dashboard. It enables faster processing of information or task handling as well as virtual assistants that reduce inefficiency,” she said.

Besides eliminating biases it also automates repetitive tasks thereby reducing errors.

“This move was necessitated by the airport shop that we opened as we would like customers to order while they are yet to get to their destination for faster service. We have also partnered with Car Safe giving customers free parking among other pro-technology services,” she said.

She said more branches are earmarked for closure.