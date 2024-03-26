Sipho B Ncube challenging perceptions of disability through art with Through Me I See You

SIPHO B Ncube is getting ready to impress art lovers with his new solo show, ‘Through Me I See You.” It’s set to open on 26 April at the Alliance Française de Bulawayo.

The exhibition will share Ncube’s deep stories through his artwork.

“Through Me I See You is an exhibition that delves into the intricate tapestry of mixed emotions experienced through daily life activities, particularly from the perspective of differently enabled individuals. Through a nuanced exploration of societal perceptions and personal experiences, the exhibition challenges viewers to confront their preconceived notions about disability and diversity,” read the statement.

Ncube’s artwork captures the feelings of people with disabilities as they face life’s challenges. His exhibition reflects their journey, showing times of strength and moments of struggle, revealing the wide range of emotions they go through.

“Through Me I See You” prompts viewers to contemplate their own perceptions of differently abled individuals and the broader concept of diversity.

“By showcasing the richness and diversity of human experiences, the exhibition encourages introspection and dialogue, ultimately fostering a greater understanding and appreciation for the beauty of individuality. It is not merely an exhibition; it is a transformative journey of self-discovery, empathy, and mutual understanding,” read the statement.

The exhibition “Through Me I See You” goes beyond usual art shows by encouraging people to look past physical appearances and understand how deeply connected we all are. It’s a strong message to accept and value empathy and the variety of experiences that make up our lives.

