Unheralded Jeketera Renyaningwe books ticket to Neshamwari finals

Harare Bureau

UNHERALDED Jeketera Renyaningwe traditional dance group has booked a ticket to the Chibuku Neshamwari Traditional Dance competition national finals slated for August 5.

The group which showcased the Bira dance came out tops at the Masvingo provincial finals held at Chihambakwe Beerhall, Triangle, on Saturday.

The Bira dance is performed by Shona people in which members call on ancestral spirits (vadzimu) for guidance and intercession between man and the creator.

Nine groups who showcased dances from Bira, Mbakumba, Dinhe and Mhande, took part in the competition. Chiredzi School of Arts and Darerimwe dance group came out second and third.

The annual competition got underway in Bindura on May 27 and will culminate in the national finals in August. This year’s event is being held under the theme: “Bira Remadhanzi, 60 Years Sithokozisa Ngezomgido!” as the festival celebrates a milestone in promoting local artistes and cultural heritage.

Delta Corporation marketing director, Irimayi Muzorewa said: “We’re happy with the quality of the entries we’ve seen so far and this has raised the level of competition among participants. We hope to continue with this trend around the country and eventually crown the best cultural dance group for the year,”

The national winners will walk away with a US$15 000 grand prize while the runners-up will take home US$10 000 and US$7 500 respectively.

This Saturday, provincial finals will be held in Matabeleland North at the Jabulani Beer Garden in Hwange. Also on the same day, Tandarai Bar in Marondera will play host to the Mashonaland East finals.

The Midlands province will host its finals next week Saturday at the Mandava Beerhall in Zvishavane. Bulawayo will have its go on June 24 at Blue Lagoon.