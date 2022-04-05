Unstoppable Mellisa Laung bags Zim Achievers Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based radio personality Mellisa Laung continues to raise the bar with her recent achievement being the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards SA Edition 2022 Simba Mhere Media Award.

Laung outshone Doric Sithole and Doris Banda at the awards that were held this past weekend in the neighbouring country.

Commented Mellisa Laung: “I feel so blessed winning this award. It means a lot to me. Although I’ve won others before, this one feels different as it’s from my homeland. This means that my work as a radio personality from Sauma Hd radio and being a sports presenter is being taken seriously.

“I’m so glad that women are stepping out of their shells and chasing after their dreams. For me being a female sports presenter has never been easy but now things are shaping up.”

The radio personality was born in Zimbabwe in 1994 to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother. She fell in love with radio at a tender age.

Laung said she started her journey in radio at Hillbrow Radio in 2015 and described her first slot on-air as nothing short of “dramatic” as she was a bundle of nerves.

“In 2016, I left Hillbrow Station for 1912 Radio Station then, later on, went to Venrap Radio which specialises in hip-hop. My radio journey has seen me conducting interviews with leading South African acts among them Kwesta, Kid X, DJ Buxx of the Uhuru fame, AKA, Black Motion and actress Zenande Mfenyana,” she said.

Laung said she hopes to one day, take her artistic talent to America and host a radio show on popular South African radio station Metro FM. – @mthabisi_mthire