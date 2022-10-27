Upcoming artiste Kasp ready to announce himself to the music scene

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

UP-AND-COMING hip-hop artiste Kasp (born Karen Tshuma) says he is ready to be part of the conversation in the music sector.

This comes after the release of his new song titled, “Zvakadaro.” In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, the rapper said it is about time people know about him.

“I want to be remembered in the music scene and Zvakadaro is the genesis of that. Music has been a dream to me and I hope I get to teach and heal some people out there, ” he said.

The rapper is readying the release of another single with one half of hip-hop duo Killemol, King Rodney.

The Mpopoma resident has in the past worked with other up-and-coming creatives who include Hom3boi, TRB and Skive and hopes to climb up the ladder of the sector.

His musical journey began when he was 14 years old. He recorded his first song titled “Mama wami” a dedication to his mother. – @eMKlass_49