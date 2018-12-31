Breaking News
UPDATED: Two die in another New Year’s eve bus accident

31 Dec, 2018 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Walter Mswazi and Auxilia Katongomara

Five people died on Monday when a commuter omnibus they were traveling in burst a tyre near Great Zimbabwe University along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

Police have confirmed the accident.

Meanwhile, two people died today on the spot while 37 others were injured when a Blue Horizon bus they were travelling lost control and veered off the road before it overturned near Cement siding near Bulawayo marking a tragic way of ending the year.

The bus which was travelling from Harare was about 15 kilometres away from the City Centre when the accident occurred.

Witnesses said the bus slipped, veered off the road before it overturned killing two people instantly.

More details to follow.

