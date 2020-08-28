Vaccine Needs 80 Percent Efficiency With 75 Percent Uptake to Stop Pandemic in U.S.

For life to return to “normal,” a coronavirus vaccine will need to have at least 80 percent efficiency, a computer model has found. By simulating different vaccine scenarios in a population, researchers from the U.S. looked at how effective a vaccine would need to be if it were to stop the pandemic alone.

The team, led by Bruce Y. Lee from the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, found that if 75 percent of the population got the vaccine, 80 percent effectiveness would stop an ongoing epidemic. If only 60 percent got the vaccine, it would need to have 100 percent efficiency to extinguish the epidemic. Their findings are published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The computer model simulated the spread of COVID-19 and vaccination across the U.S. At present, there are no approved treatments for the disease, and current control methods are largely reliant on non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as social distancing, lockdowns and mask use. Because of this, there has been a huge focus on the development of a vaccine.

China also recently announced it had been giving its own vaccine to healthcare workers since July. According to CNN, Zheng Zhongwei, director of the Science and Technology Development Center of the National Health Commission, said China’s laws clearly say that during a public health emergency, the country can authorize the emergency use of vaccines. He said that by vaccinating frontline workers, an “immunity barrier” could be established. They plan to roll out the vaccine to people who work in agriculture, transportation and service industries next, he added.

In the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned against rushing out vaccines before their safety and efficiency had been proven. His comments followed reports that the Trump administration was hoping to push out a vaccine, potentially via emergency use authorization (EUA), before November’s election. These claims were denied by White House officials.

Fauci had also previously spoken about the first vaccines to be developed, saying their efficiency would probably be low to start. Earlier this month, he said the chances of developing a vaccine that has a 98 percent effectiveness were “not great.” He said scientists were hoping for efficiency of around 75 percent, but added 50 to 60 percent would also be acceptable. An effectiveness of around 50 percent would put a coronavirus vaccine in line with seasonal flu shots.

