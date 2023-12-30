Vacuum cleaning looms at Bosso . . . Kaindu expected to prune unwanted branches from squad

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS’ players are on tenterhooks as their contracts expire in a matter of hours with their fate resting on the shoulders of the newly appointed head coach, Kelvin Kaindu who is expected to end the club’s flops.

The list of players whose contracts are running out at the end of this month includes those who were on loan at Bosso this season. Andrew Tandi, Ray Lunga, Rahman Kutsanzira and Brighton Manhire are some of the names on the list. While Manhire is rumoured to have sealed a deal with FC Platinum, the rest of the players are in the dark about their future.

There is also no word on Calvin Chigonero and Elshamar Farasi, who were also on loan at the club last season. The club has reportedly delegated the decision-making to Kaindu who is expected to start his duties after the New Year celebrations.

“The coach, like everyone else, deserves to enjoy the holidays with his family. We expect him to arrive after the holiday to start the pre-season. We have no update regarding players at the present moment,” said Bosso communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa.

Kaindu will take over the reins of the Highlanders bench next year after the club parted ways with Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito.

Kaindu is no stranger to coaching Highlanders. He was at the helm of the team from 2012-14.

That was the closest Highlanders ever got to assembling a competitive side since winning the 2006 championship, when they lost the title to arch-rivals Dynamos on goal difference twice. In 2012, Bosso went on a 23-game unbeaten run under Kelvin Kaindu but still failed to clinch the league.

Some of the players that were promoted to the senior team during Kaindu’s first stint at Highlanders are Godfrey Makaruse, Lewis “Rambo” Sibanda, Status Nsingo, Ryan Howes, Bobby Nkomo, Mgcini Sibanda and Graciano Chakafana.

Makaruse is still a key player at Bosso but he suffered a career-threatening injury at the beginning of the year. He has since recovered. The Zambian coach has been without a club for the last eight months after being released by Zanaco back in April.

In Zambia, Kaindu coached Buildcon, Nkana Red Devils, their bitter rivals Power Dynamos between 2018 and 2019 after returning to Zambia. In Zimbabwe, he coached Bosso, Triangle United and How Mine.

Triangle United were relegated to Division One football in the just concluded season.

Kaindu knows too well how friends can turn into enemies when results are not forthcoming as he prepares to steer the Bulawayo giants to a long-awaited championship title in 18 years.

Bosso were last crowned champions in 2006 under Methembe Ndlovu. — @innocentskizoe