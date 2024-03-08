Vice President Mohadi leads Zimbabwe Business Expo in Bulawayo, promoting economic development and networking

Young Miners Foundation CEO Mr Payne Kupfuwa explaining their operations to Vice President Kembo Mohadi whilst Minister Judith Ncube looks on, during the tour of exhibition stands at the Business Expo in Bulawayo on Friday

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

VICE President Kembo Mohadi has arrived in Bulawayo for the second edition of the Zimbabwe Business Expo.

The Vice President is accompanied by the Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi representing Minister Sithembiso Nyoni among other delegates.

Upon arrival, the Vice President started by touring exhibition stands at the venue, a local hotel.

The exhibitions include economic sectors; agriculture, tourism, mining, manufacturing, and academia amongst others.

The inaugural expo was launched in Harare in 2016 by President Mnangagwa, who was Vice President at the time and the platform promises to be one of the country’s premier business platforms seeking to showcase the achievements of players in implementing the policies and encourage excellence, in practice and ethics, in the industry.

The expo was discontinued and is being revived as the economic masterplan to achieve Vision 2030 of an upper-middle-class-economy gathers pace.

This year’s expo seeks to provide a platform for players in various sectors to meet and create networks beneficial for the development of the nation.

@SikhulekelaniM1