Victoria Falls poet Obert Dube star shines in Botswana

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

VICTORIA Falls based praise poet Obert Dube is a hot potato in neighbouring Botswana where he was recently invited to perform at a launch party and scored a number of gigs for himself.

The Pan-African poet, fresh from winning his second National Arts Merit Awards (Nama), was invited to be MC and guest performer at an all-white red-carpet event organised for Bulawayo-born Sakhile Sithole, stage name DJ Sanchez Africa who was launching her label in the neighbouring country.

The Amhlophe party was held at President Hotel conference in Gaborone last week Saturday.

DJ Sanchez Africa has made a name in the neighbouring country and Diver Entertainment invited Dube to be MC and guest performer.

While it is not Dube’s first time to perform in a foreign land, the trip- is a feather on his cap as he impressed many event organisers and artists who showed interest in inviting him for future events and for collaborations.

Dube has performed at Caracal Festival in Kasane 2016 and Masibambane Festival in Gaborone in 2017 and to him last week’s event was totally different.

“I was an MC and I recited my poems. This was a classy event at a hotel and organisers were impressed by my performance. I had a good opportunity to interact with many people from different genres and walks of life, mostly DJs. This was my first time to share a stage with DJs so many want to do collaborations with me,” said Dube.

He said performing before a different crowd and in a different language was like a trial run for him.

“Performing in a foreign country is always a blessing and an upgrade in my profile and career. I am happy to know that my poetry is loved beyond borders. I recited the poem Africa and I ended reciting four more as fans asked for more,” said Dube, known for being multi-lingual as he usually mixes a number of African languages in his acts.

Dube has earned trips to Kenya and other countries through his Africa Day poem called Africa.

He has a number of accolades to his sleeve since winning his first NAMA in 2016 when he was relatively new on the competitive arts field.

He retained the Pan Africanist poet of the year award in Cameroon, after becoming the first Zimbabwean to win it at the Panafes Africa Awards in Cameroon in 2020 and last year won Amaqhawanentaba radio award in South Africa.

He is the reigning Bulawayo Arts Awards poet of the year.

Last year he performed at the SATMA (South African Traditional Music Achievement) 2021 awards and has been honoured by Kenya’s pan Africanist Professor Patrick Lumumba.

