VP Chiwenga opens 2024 tobacco marketing season

Senior Business Writer

VICE President Dr Chiwenga today officially opened the 2024 tobacco marketing season at the Tobacco Sales Floor as the first bale was sold for US$4,92/kg

“Today, Vice President, Hon. Gen. (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, officiated the commencement of the 2024 tobacco marketing season at the Tobacco Sales Floor. The first bale auctioned was sold at a price of USD4.92/kg ” the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said on X.

A recent notice by TIMB to stakeholders indicated that marketing season opens today while contract tobacco sales will begin tomorrow, March 14.

The latest figures from TIMB show that the country’s tobacco exports jumped significantly in the first two months of the year.

The total volume of tobacco exported in January and February 2024 was 56,5 million kilogrammes, a 106 percent increase from the 27,6 million kilogrammes exported during the same period in 2023.

The value of tobacco exports also skyrocketed, reaching US$369,6 million in 2024 compared to US$122,2 million in 2023, representing a growth of nearly 200 percent.

The Far East has been the largest recipient of tobacco exports in both years, with exports to the region more than quadrupling in 2024 to 40,6 million kilogrammes. Exports to Africa and the Middle East also showed significant increases.

Zimbabwe had its best tobacco production season in 2023 after deliveries reached a record 296 million while the crop fetched good prices.