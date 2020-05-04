Vuyo Brown hits right chord

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Vuyo Brown believes music should comfort and revive a listener’s spirit, something she has certainly managed to do through her Thula Wazi track which is topping charts.

The song whose music video was released on her YouTube channel last week made top 10 on ZiFM Stereo’s OK top 40 chart show this past Saturday.

On the track, Vuyo Brown, who was nominated for this year’s Zimbabwe Music Awards, took an old hymn, Be still and know that I am God (an excerpt from the Bible book of Psalm 46 verse 10), and gave it her own touch.

And from the feedback the song has been getting on radio and online, it is clear she hit the right chord as people are relating to it, especially now when they are battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

An excited soft spoken Vuyo Brown said she was grateful for the song’s reception as it shows her that she has executed her task as a musician well.

“It (reception of Thula Wazi) has been overwhelming. I wanted a lot of people to listen to the song and that’s happening across the country,” Vuyo Brown said.

She said what was more warming was the impact the song has had on people during this trying time.

“I’m so glad it (song) actually gets to comfort and revive people’s spirits; we sure do need that right now. Every time I do a song and it resonates with people’s experiences; I know I’ll have done my job — which is to comfort and revive people’s spirits.”

The track’s video is the cherry on top of the cake as it further touches people’s hearts through the depiction of different situations people find themselves in and how they can overcome them.

“On the video, my aim was to portray different situations people are going through and generally go through. I wanted to touch on issues of unemployment, marriage and depression.

“I basically wanted to illustrate the song’s lyrics on the video,” said the artiste.

The musician from Bulawayo said she is humbled by the way the song has found national acclaim through its rotation on various national radio stations.

“I released the song last year in September and it was a song of encouragement and hope meant for the nation. I’m glad it has found its way to the nation as it is now being listened to by people nationwide.”

Other than the ZiFM Stereo chart show, the show was number one on the Sky Metro FM Gospel 10 show for about five weeks. It was also number one on the Sky Metro FM OK Top 20.

“When it entered the ZiFM Top 40 show, I realised it is a song that cuts across cultures. I do hope this means it’s a well-written, well arranged, well performed good song because that’s what I intended it to be.”

Vuyo Brown broke into the music business professionally in 2014 and went on to release her first single NdiJesu in 2016.

She released her second single Tichatamba, an EDM track in 2017. In 2018, she released her eight-track debut album titled Grace Fulfilled.