Warriors hold their own destiny

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors head into Thursday evening’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Botswana in Francistown with one thing in mind, VICTORY!

The Warriors are on five points in Group H and are fighting for second place, with Botswana on four points and Zambia anchoring the group with three points.

Speaking from Francistown on Thursday morning, Warriors manager Wellington Mpandare said the team will be out to control their destiny by beating Botswana.

“As Warriors we always play to win. We are here to hunt for the Zebras and there’s no way that Warriors can be killed by a Zebra. But there are three results in football, win, lose or draw. Qualification for the finals is in our hands. We can afford to lose here and beat Zambia to qualify, but we don’t want to complicate things for ourselves.

“The bottom line is we have to do a professional job and secure qualification to Cameroon. It means a lot for us to win this game because even in World Cup qualifiers we head there with confidence high,” said Mupandare.

Just how are the qualification permutations like for the Warriors?

If Zimbabwe win in Botswana and Zambia either draw or lose to Algeria, the Warriors will qualify with a game to spare as that will take their points’ tally to eight.

In the event that Zimbabwe lose to Botswana and Zambia win against Algeria, the Warriors will have to beat Chipolopolo on Monday and hope the North Africans register victory against the Zebras.

A draw for Zimbabwe on Thursday evening and victory for Zambia, leaves the Warriors needing a draw against Chipolopolo to qualify for the finals.

However, to be in firm control of their destiny, the Warriors have to do the job themselves by winning in Botswana.

Group H table

P W D L F A GD Pts

Algeria 4 3 1 0 11 3 8 10

Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 5 6 -1 5

Botswana 4 1 1 2 2 3 -1 4

Zambia 4 1 0 3 3 9 -6 9

