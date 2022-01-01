Warriors in Yaounde, organise friendlies

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors are set to play two friendly matches against continental giants Cameroon and Sudan as part of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals that kick off on January 9.

Cameroon are the hosts of the continental football showpiece.

Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, who was part of Zimbabwe’s advance team that welcomed a 40-member Warriors delegation which arrived in Yaoundé on Thursday morning, revealed that a friendly match is on the cards against the Indomitable Lions.

Before leaving for Cameroon, Zimbabwe had secured a friendly match against Sudan and managing to get a slot to play Cameroon will give Warriors the perspective they need before they start their group games on January 10.

The Warriors are in Group B and play their first match of the tournament against Senegal on January 10, before taking on Malawi four days later and end their pool games on January 18 against Guinea.

“We’re preparing for friendly matches against Cameroon and Sudan,” Gwesela said. Yesterday the Warriors held a light training session to loosen up after their 24-hour journey. Former Celtics midfielder Kundai Benyu linked up with the 17 players that were in camp in Harare in Ethiopia from England.

The Zimbabwean senior men’s national soccer team which has been in camp for a week left Harare on Wednesday afternoon, making stops in South Africa and Ethiopia.

They were met by Gwesela, Zifa technical director Wilson Mutekede and a sports and Recreation Commission official Simba Gochera.