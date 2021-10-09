WATCH: Belief and confidence key-Mapeza

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

WARRIORS coach, Norman Mapeza, wants his charges to believe they can win their make-or-break 2022 World Cup qualifier, at the Cape Coast Stadium, this afternoon.

The game gets underway at 6pm Zimbabwe time.

On Tuesday, the Warriors will host the Black Stars, in the reverse fixture, at the National Sports Stadium.

Mapeza has refused to give up hope, after taking over the campaign from hapless Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic, on a caretaker basis.

“We have done about three training sessions, so far, and I am very impressed by their commitment, and their desire to train,” he said.

“If the guys remain with the same spirit, which I saw during training, I think we are going to have a good game against Ghana.

“The spirit is fantastic and the morale is high in the camp.

“My wish is for the confidence to remain the way it is because the guys are looking okay.

“Of course, there are three points at stake here but we don’t have to put ourselves under pressure.

“The boys first need to go out there and enjoy their game, it’s all about confidence, self-belief and the desire to win.

“So, if we remain united, and put our act together, I think we will get a positive result.”

Mapeza is back in the Warriors fold, after four years, and many feel he has unfinished business, with the team.

He was in charge when they kicked off their 2019 Afcon campaign with a polished 3-0 home win over Liberia.

Knowledge Musona, Marvelous Nakamba, Onismor Bhasera, Thabani Kamusoko and Kuda Mahachi, who were part of that team, are also in Ghana.

The Warriors have been encouraged by the good form of their foreign-based players like Teenage Hadebe, Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway and 21-year-old rising star, Jordan Zemura.

But, their confidence could be low, after suffering a lot of battering in the last two years, winning only one game in 14 outings, under Loga.

“You are right if you say the guys were a little bit low, in confidence, but I have spoken to them,” he said.

“It’s all about self-belief.

“I told them to forget what happened in the past, it’s all part of the game.

“This is a new chapter now, what is important is to go out there, with a lot of self-belief and confidence.

“I asked them to go out there, enjoy the game and try to revive our campaign.”

At best the Warriors need maximum points, to keep alive their campaign.

But, this is going to be a tall order, considering Ghana have been doing well at home, where they have not lost a match, in their last six outings.

An away draw would still be a good result, for Mapeza’s men.

The Warriors will also be closely following the other Group G results as Ethiopia battle South Africa this afternoon.

Zimbabwe and Ghana have played six times in competitive matches.

The West Africans have dominated the meetings, after winning three times, with Zimbabwe twice forcing draws.

The Warriors’ only win came the last time the two teams clashed at the 2006 Afcon finals, in Egypt.

But, the 2-1 upset victory, sent both teams tumbling out of the tournament, at group stage.

The Ghanaians also have a new coach Milovan Rajevac, and an array of big names, who are plying their trade in Europe.

Their stars include captain Andre Ayew, who is enjoying a fine time in his adventure with new club Al Sadd, in the Qatar Stars League.

Teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana has had a good start to life in the French Ligue 1 for Stade Rennes.

Ajax Amsterdam prodigy, Muhamed Kudus, Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey are all very good players.

“Ghana are a quality team, if you look at their squad, most of the guys are plying their trade in the top leagues in Europe,’” said Mapeza.

“But, at the end of the day in football, it’s all about organisation, it’s all about how you are going to approach the game, putting everything into detail.

“It’s about making sure that, when you go out there, you are organised in all departments.”

Ghana suffered a glitch, in the preparations, following the withdrawal of five key players, led by China-based Mubarak Wakaso.

The Black Stars could also be concerned about one of the star players Jordan Ayew, who has come under severe criticism, following his recent goal drought, for both club and country.

He last scored for the Black Stars in a 2021 Afcon qualifier, against Sao Tome, from the penalty spot.

Warriors Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars), Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Jordan

Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune United), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).

Ghana squad

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town)

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Andrew Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisla Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor)