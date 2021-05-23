WATCH: Bosso grind result

File pic: Highlanders FC Head Coach Mandla Mpofu barking instructions to Highlanders players after their training session held at Barbourfields stadium.

Ricky Zililo at Barbourfields Stadium

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Highlanders

HIGHLANDERS kicked off their Chibuku Super Cup title defence with a narrow 1-0 win over Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Bosso held on to a first-half goal by new arrival Washington Navaya, who struck three minutes before the breather.

The striker, a late addition to the Bosso squad, ghosted in from the blind side to head home Divine Mhindirira’s cross from the left side in the 42nd minute.

Bosso are now second on the Group B table, tied on three points with leaders Chicken Inn, who beat Bulawayo City 2-0 on Saturday.

Highlanders were lucky to survive Chiefs’ onslaught in the second half, as they threw everything at them, but were guilty of poor finishing.

The first real chance of the match fell Bosso winger Ray Lunga in the 21st minute when he found himself one-on-one with Chiefs’ goalkeeper David Bizabani, who produced a great save to deny the pintsized frontman a goal.

Realising that Bosso goalkeeper Future Sibanda was struggling to deal with crosses, Chiefs resorted to playing the ball wide and sending in crosses, and, with a bit of luck, could have scored three goals in the second-half.

A 57th minute cross from the left by Gift Gumbo needed just a tap-in, but Farau Matare shockingly missed the yarning goal.

Between the 75th and 80th minute, Chiefs skipper Marlvin Mkolo twice rose above the Bosso defence, first missing the target by a few centimeters and then denied by the upright.

Bosso held on to the lead, with Nqobizitha Masuku, who took a risk to play with bandaged ankles and groin, and Adrian Silla holding their own in midfield.

Andrew Tandi and Andrew Mbeba were brilliant in central defence.

Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu admitted that Chiefs were the better side and praised his charges for grinding a result.

“I’m happy we got off to a winning start against a brilliant Chiefs side that could have scored two or three goals. I’m happy with how my players applied themselves today and I think the guys that are missing will find it difficult to break into the team because the boys gave their all,” said Mpofu.

Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda said: In the first-half we gave them too much respect. We didn’t play our normal game, we didn’t pass it around, we didn’t have depth, we didn’t have width and it cost us. In the second-half we applied ourselves well, but it was already late, those guys were sitting at the back.”

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizabani, Phelius Sibanda (Isaac Badu 77th minute), Gift Gumbo, Marlvin Mkolo, Ben Nyahunzwi, Joe Nyabinde, Lucky Ndlela (Billy Veremu 74th minute), Desire Shumbanhete (Samuel Antwi 46th minute), Arthur Musiyiwa, Fredrick Muza (Hughe Chikosa 46th minute), Farawu Matare

Highlanders: Future Sibanda, Crispen Ncube, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Tandi, Andrew Mbeba, Nqobizitha Masuku, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindirira, Ray Lunga (Bukhosi Sibanda 89th minute), Godfrey Makaruse (Toto Banda 70th minute), Washington Navaya (Muziwethu Dhlamini 89th minute)

– @ZililoR