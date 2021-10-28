WATCH: FC Platinum are tough opponents home or away: Mandla Mpofu

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ coach Mandla Mpofu says facing FC Platinum anywhere in the country does not change the magnitude of the meeting between the two sides.

Bosso meet the platinum miners in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finals at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro Ngezi where all four matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday after the Premier Soccer League decided to use one venue to test its readiness for new Covid-19 requirements.

“FC Platinum is a strong side. Even if we were playing at BF against either FC Platinum or Ngezi Platinum, it was going to be tough. Playing FC Platinum anywhere in the country doesn’t change that it’s a tough game,” Mpofu said.

“We all know their success. They want to win everything, so where we play them doesn’t matter and doesn’t change our strategy. We want to give them competition. We have planned accordingly and nothing changes. They are a team that you can never say we have home advantage. So, nothing changes, we are still planning accordingly.”

In other quarter-final matches, Chicken Inn will clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Saturday mid-morning game before Highlanders collide with FC Platinum at 3pm.

On Sunday, Cranborne Bullets clash with Harare City in the morning, while Dynamos face Black Rhinos in the afternoon.

Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (11 am), FC Platinum vs Highlanders (3pm)

Sunday: Cranborne Bullets vs Harare City (11am), Dynamos vs Black Rhinos (3pm)

