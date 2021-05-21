WATCH: Hollywood actress Tanya Fear embracing Zim’s tourism…actor to grace Byo Arts Fest

Showbiz Reporter

Zimbabwe-born actress and director, Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Fear, who is known for her roles on Doctor Who (2005), A Moving Image (2016) and Kick-Ass 2 (2013) is currently in the country, touring various tourist destinations and meeting filmmakers.

In March she toured Matobo and earlier in the week, the Hollywood actress was in Hwange and was expected to visit the majestic Victoria Falls today before returning to Bulawayo during the weekend.

Tanya who attended Whitestone Primary School in Bulawayo has been in the country for a couple of months now as she is on a quest to work with local filmmakers. Already, Fear is working on a short film with award-winning producer Joe Njagu, a production that features musician and radio personality Patience Musa.

She has been very busy as she has been working on several projects. Earlier this month, she shared images of a photo-shoot that was conducted by top photographers, Josh Webster and Tinashe Charleston and hailed them as well as the city’s designers to coming together for the shoot.

In March this year, she led a workshop at Amakhosi Studios where she engaged up-and-coming Zimbabwean filmmakers. Amakhosi founder, Cont Mhlanga was in attendance.

Earlier today, organisers of the Bulawayo Arts Festival announced that Tanya Fear would be part of the festivities with the actress confirming her presence through a video drop.

She also encouraged people to attend the Made In Bulawayo mini-fair that is taking place at the Old Waverley Hotel tomorrow saying she just might be there. The festival seeks to showcase some of the city’s best brands be it in terms of food, fashion, music and art.