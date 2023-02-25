WATCH: Indigenous poetry in safe hands

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

HE came, he saw, he conquered! If up-and-coming poet from Gwanda Thaluso Da Poet (real name Thaluso Moyo Pindi) didn’t have a following in Bulawayo, he surely has now after a stellar spoken word performance at the launch of his debut poetry album, Umusa Ka Thixo on Tuesday at YWCA in Bulawayo.

His performance led to one member of the audience saying indigenous language poetry is in safe hands when poets of Thaluso Da Poet’s calibre still breathe.

“Indigenous language poetry won’t die in his (Thaluso Da Poet) wake. Poetry in IsiNdebele is a special type of art form that needs to be kept alive and we are glad that Thaluso Da Poet prides himself in delivering spoken word in our native language and we need to celebrate that,” commented one member of the audience who preferred to be identified as MaNcue.

Matabeleland region boasts of IsiNdebele poets and poetesses who include Obert Dube, Zingizwanizinja, Lerato “Nqindi” Ndlovu, Desire Moyoxide, Sithandazile Dube and Albert Nyathi.

A visibly elated mayor of the city of Bulawayo, Solomon Mguni, who was the guest speaker at the launch, heaped praise on Bulawayo’s artistes.

“As a city, we are proud of being the cultural hub of the nation. We have unprecedented landmarks on the arts productions and creations and exports. Indeed, we are the heartbeat of the country’s traditions and cultures. Our upcoming poet has today started a long strenuous journey of poetry and the arts. It is my pleasure to officially launch this volcanic poetry album, Umusa ka Thixo. I hereby declare it officially launched and ready for consumption. Let’s buy it, play it, promote it, treasure it and defend it as one of our own pride, “ he said.

In attendance to show support were radio personality, Cde Phil, creatives Jeys Marabini, Desire Moyoxide, Bhila, DAB Three Events, Kaisa Audio Works, and Thuli Sithimbili.

The album has 10 poems and these are: Umusa kaThixo, Sondela S’thandwa 9 (written by Desire Moyoxide), Idlozi, Mntanami Ngiyakuzala, Bulawayo, Africa Intombi Nto (written by King Yellow, Thaluso’s bother), I Become a 7th Priority, Father Zimbabwe, Umhlaba Lento Zawo which features Mjabulisi and a Tribute to Chief Vezi Maduna. — @MbuleloMpofu