WATCH: Police called in as residents block council water disconnections

Leonard Ncube and Caroline Mutsawu

THERE was drama in Victoria Falls’ recently when residents of Mfelandawonye section of Mkhosana suburb clashed with council workers who were disconnecting water users for non-payment of bills.

The council was targeting those that owe US$100 and above.

A team of water disconnectors reportedly visited the suburb and started disconnecting some households before angry residents mobilised and confronted them.

They had disconnected six houses when residents forced an abortion of the process and the council workers called for backup from police.

The residents complained about high water charges and questioned why the council was disconnecting them yet they hardly ever have water running from their taps.

They said they have had water for only two days this month, yet bills were as high as between US$35 and US$60 per month.

When a news crew arrived in Mfelandawonye, the council team had left and residents were still milling around in small groups.

They said while they were not opposed to paying for water consumed, they want the local authority to provide them with water, instead of billing them for a service they have not received.

“This is a section mostly for the elderly people who endure dry taps every day. We only get water when they know they are coming to do meter reading or they are sending monthly bills and as we speak this June we had water on two days only,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.

The residents said water usually comes at night and this puts them in danger of being attacked by criminals and wild animals.

“Bills are way too high yet we have no water on a daily basis. We don’t know maybe they are charging us for the bowser that supplies us fortnightly. Most of the time we go and ask for water from other areas especially the CBZ side

“So they came and we didn’t know what was happening when we suddenly realised that they were disconnecting water. We quickly mobilised and blocked them. They had disconnected about six houses when we noticed and our concern is that they are doing this when no water comes out of our taps and they didn’t notify us,” said another resident.

“They told us to make payment plans and we told them to supply us with water first so that we pay for services rendered. We are not refusing to pay but we only want service.”

Another one said: “They brought police and we want to thank the ZRP police for being calm. They didn’t harass people but sought to understand what was happening until the Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini and Member of Parliament Mr Godfrey Dube came and advised them to stop the disconnections.”

Vice chairperson of Vic Falls Watchdog, which represents residents issues Mrs Sifiso Sibanda implored the council to be considerate.

“Our understanding is that there is no water and bills are too high. We don’t understand which water they are charging for, when people get water only two days a month. While we encourage people to pay for water because it’s a service we need, council should make sure there is water. They can’t go around disconnecting people when there is no water. This is not a new problem, it’s known but they are not bothered,” Mrs Sibanda said.

The Mayor said: “I was called by the MP that there was a situation in Mfelandawonye where residents were angry with council staff. Their concerns are genuine. I engaged the Town Clerk (Mr Ronnie Dube) and we advised the team to put the exercise on hold and allow people to make payment plans.

“We don’t want a cholera outbreak because of lack of water as that can affect tourism. We told them that the long term solution is on its way as council is constructing reservoirs in their area,” he said.

The council started a US$4 million water, sanitation and hygiene project in which two reservoirs are being constructed.

Mr Godfrey Dube implored council to urgently address the situation as water is a critical human right.

He said it was imperative for the local authority to make the residents understand the situation and address the issue of high water bills.

[email protected]