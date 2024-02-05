Watch: Premier African Minerals receives key plant component for lithium production at Fort Rixon Mine

Senior Business Writer

PREMIER African Minerals Limited on Saturday took delivery of a mill, a strategic component of the plant production.

In recent weeks, the mining entity with operations at Fort Rixon lithium mine in Matabeleland South Province has been taking delivery of an assortment of strategic plant components and upscaling installment.

It eyes production this month.

The mining entity has set monthly production target of up to 1 000 tonnes of spodumene.

Spodumene is a battery-grade product, which is key for the future of electric cars.

In November last year, the mining entity said plant operations had been partially suspended to allow for civil construction to commence in preparation for the installation of the 55 tonnes per hour ball mill and other associated structures.

The lithium firm has shared videos of trucks delivering the mill.