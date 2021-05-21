WATCH: Prince Dube close to breaking Azam all-time record

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN striker Prince Dube struck a magnificent half volley in Azam FC’s 2-0 win over Biashara United on Thursday night to take his Tanzanian Premiership goals’ tally to 18.

The Prince has scored 14 league and four cup goals, and is just one goal shy of breaking Azam season’s all-time scorers’ record of 19 goals set by John Bocco in the 2011/12 season.

Barring injury, Dube looks set to write his name in the Azam history books in the last four games of the season.

Since his move to Tanzania, Dube has developed a knack for scoring wonder goals and his brilliance has even earned him an improved contract at Azam, who are desperate to hold onto their prized asset.

The former Highlanders striker’s profile has soared rapidly and his potency was again on display on Thursday night when he scored a sublime half volley on the run.

Dube received a long pass from the back and let the ball bounce as he shielded his marker and then let fly a left footer at the near post giving the goalkeeper no chance.

His goal came five days after he struck another beauty in Azam’s 2-1 win over KMC.

His teammates and coaches seem to understand that Dube needs quick long passes when he makes a run to strike with precision. – @ZililoR