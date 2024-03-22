Watch: Professor Mthuli Ncube impressed with mechanisation at Bakers Inn

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube at the Bakers Inn Plant in Belmont, Bulawayo.

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

FINANCE, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube this morning toured the Bakers Inn Plant in Belmont, Bulawayo.

Watch here:https://youtu.be/d5o6mPP3qd8

He commended Bakers Inn for leading the industry in reducing the price of bread back to US$1.

The minister was impressed with the level of mechanisation at the plant.

In the past, humans were heavily involved in packaging of products, the new mechanised Bakers Inn plant ensures minimal human involvement in the production process.

Here a machine is seen placing a dozen of bread into a tray.