WATCH: ‘Spread love, kindness, forgiveness during Easter’

Christians across the world commemorated Palm Sunday in remembrance of the path that Jesus walked as he made his way to Jerusalem. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his wife Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga were among the Catholics who celebrated Palm Sunday at St Mary’s Basilica in Bulawayo yesterday. On the right is Archbishop Alex Thomas of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga yesterday implored Zimbabweans to extend kindness, love and forgiveness to one another while being compassionate to the needy in society during the Easter Holiday period the same way God sacrificed his only son Jesus to serve humanity.

He was addressing Catholic congregants at St Mary’s Basilica Cathedral in Bulawayo where his family attended the worship service.

Before the service, VP Chiwenga and his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga, among other family members joined Catholics in conducting the Palm Sunday procession.

Christians across the world commemorate Palm Sunday annually on a Sunday before Good Friday in a symbolic manner to mark Jesus Christ’s last days before crucifixion as he entered Jerusalem on the Sunday before he was crucified the following Friday.

Across the city and beyond, different Christian denominations also marched around the streets carrying palm leaves as a symbol of hope as they sang along.

VP Chiwenga said he hopes that as preparation for the Easter period, worshippers have shown kindness to the needy.

“I hope we have all been able to help the poor, visit the sick and do those things that you will ordinarily not do throughout the year.

“It is also a period to cleanse ourselves and to think about God’s love. God’s love is that He had to send His son to die for our sins and redeem us from our sins,” he said.

“That great sacrifice is what we call the greatest sacrifice humankind has ever been given by God. That is the greatest blessing and opportunity that God has given us,” said the Vice-President.

He said the Easter period must be a moment when individuals need to think beyond themselves while also seeking God’s forgiveness.

“So, as we go through this holy week we must remember and devote ourselves, forgive each other and start by forgiving ourselves for everything that we have done wrong,” said VP Chiwenga.

“This is a week for us to get united and when we are united as a Christian community we also become united as a country, as a nation and God will always hear our cries, our wishes and our requests will go to him. So, yes, it is a drought year but God has not forgotten us.”

Dr Chiwenga said the Government was aware that the country was experiencing drought and assured congregates that food relief will be provided so that no one starves.

“We are going through difficult times, be it in the family, in our communities and in the country as the Parish was saying we have drought. But we must take it as a blessing and an opportunity, why because it brings us closer to God,” he said.

“On our part as Government, we will make sure that our people are given food during this period of drought.”

The Vice-President also expressed concern over drug and substance abuse, especially by the youth, describing young people as the country’s future leaders who should not waste their lives through social misfit behaviour. He also called on motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

“For the motoring public, it is a soul-man period where we think about the love of God in sending His son to die for us. It is not time to drink and be merry then go wild on the road and cause a lot of carnage and destruction leading to death. We want people to be disciplined,” said the Vice-President.

He said while the cross has become a symbol of salvation, during the reign of the Roman Emperor it was used as a demeaning object and if an individual was crucified, his name would even be erased as they never existed.

Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Bulawayo, Alex Thomas, said the Easter period was a reminder to Christians to do well in communities.

“We are the followers of Christ now and in our little ways we should ask ourselves what we can do to alleviate suffering,” he said.

“There is sickness, sorrow, death. I would say how can we assist the youth and children, the youth are suffering, they don’t know what to do. They get into so many social evils. So, as Christ carried our suffering let us also focus on this during this Easter,” said Archbishop Thomas.

He commended VP Chiwenga for the commitment he made to ensure the Government will provide food to needy communities.

“This is one of the worst droughts that we have seen in our living memory. You promised us food and I’m sure when you allocate food, you will give us bigger allocations compared to other parts of the country, especially since your wife is coming from here, Filabusi, you cannot forget your own people,” he said, drawing applause from the congregants.

Archbishop Thomas jokingly said he was surprised how VP Chiwenga seemed to preach better than the priests.