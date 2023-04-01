WATCH: Unleashing the power of language and performance with magician Mengezi Blake

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ABRACADABRA — a word that has been uttered by magicians for centuries, a symbol of wonder, mystery, and the power of language. Its Aramaic roots convey the idea that words have the power to manifest reality — a notion that has been central to the practice of magic for as long as it has existed.

For magicians, the art of deception is a sacred calling. As Karl Germain once said, “Magic is the only honest profession. A magician promises to deceive you and he does.” And for young Zimbabwean magician Mengezi Blake, that promise is one he takes seriously.

At just 17 years old, Mengezi, who has been practicing magic for the past five years, has already made a name for himself in the world of magic — he has performed for the likes of Holy Ten, DJ Sbu, Babongile Skhonjwa, Vusa Mkhaya, and Asaph.

“My first encounter with magic was when I was playing cards with my friends and this random stranger showed up and showed us a card trick. I will never forget how I felt at that moment and I remember going back home I couldn’t stop thinking about it and stayed up all night trying to figure out how he had done it. When I finally did, I quickly showed it to my friends and parents. At that point, I actually was convinced I’m a magician, and seeing people’s reactions as I was doing this one trick just forced me to learn more tricks but I had no resources to use and no magician to talk to,” he recalled.

His YouTube channel showcases his mastery of sleight of hand, misdirection, and human behaviour, as he performs mind-bending card tricks for audiences around the world. The self-taught magician draws inspiration from American illusionist David Blaine and reads books as well as watching DIY videos to hone his technique.

But Mengezi is quick to dispel any notions of supernatural power or witchcraft associated with his craft.

“The general misconception about magic is its association with witchcraft and supernatural powers. I have never claimed to have magic powers and I always insist to my fans and viewers that it’s only tricks and the funny thing is, people also try to figure out what I did just like I did when I saw my first card trick. Being a magician needs dedication and one has to put in the work. I’m always carrying cards and people think I’m stupid but I’m always practicing,” said Mengezi Blake.

For Mengezi, magic is a discipline that requires constant practice, patience, and dedication. Learning a simple trick may only take a day, but mastering the art of illusion can take weeks, even months. And yet, the allure of magic remains strong — both for Mengezi and for audiences around the world.

As he continues to hone his craft and share his passion with others, Mengezi is part of a rich tradition of African magicians and illusionists who are using the power of language, performance, and art to create wonder and amazement. From South Africa’s Wian van Den Berg to Kenya’s Mchawi Africa, these performers are breaking down barriers and challenging stereotypes to reveal the beauty and complexity of their craft.

In the end, the magic of “ABRACADABRA” lies not in the trick itself, but in the ability of words and performance to transport us to another world, to create wonder and amazement where there was none before. As Mengezi puts it:

“Magic depends on the type of trick one wants to execute. An easy trick would take a day to learn but then again, knowing how a trick is done does not mean you can go out and perform it. It’s like comedy where a joke might be funny but needs the right delivery.

“There is a way to deliver tricks and it takes time because remember, you are not only doing the trick but you are trying to convince the person watching that what they are seeing is actually happening. To master hard tricks, it can take up to a month of just constant practice depending on how fast you learn,” he said.

In the world of magic, as in life, the power of language and performance is truly magical. And with each new trick, each new performance, Mengezi Blake is helping to keep that magic alive. — @MbuleloMpofu