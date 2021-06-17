Breaking News
President Mnangagwa sets up Justice Mabhikwa ...

President Mnangagwa sets up Justice Mabhikwa ...

WATCH: “We’ll only return to Zim when public events resume” – Sungura Masters

17 Jun, 2021 - 15:06 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Dance outfit, Sungura Masters is raising the bar high on dancefloors in South Africa where they have numerous gigs lined up.

Through dance, the group is preserving the legacy of some of the country’s Sungura legends who have inspired them.

Sungura Masters with Ryhthm City actor Chicken (in maroon hoodie)

 

Speaking from South Africa, Sungura Masters founder, Masotha Nzou said they left the country in May and will be in the neighbouring country till the staging of musical events is allowed in Zimbabwe.

“We left Zimbabwe on May 29 with our dancers and have been performing here where we have a series of shows lined up across the country. The atmosphere is great although the weather is chilly, but nonetheless, people are appreciating our performances as they’re coming in numbers to these shows.

“We’ll only return to Zimbabwe when the arts sector is fully operational,” said Nzou.

He said through the shows, they are learning a lot from other artistes on how to adapt to the new normal and keep in touch with their fans. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

