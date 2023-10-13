WATCH: Zida launches tourism investment platform

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE Investment Development Agency (Zida) is today launching an online match-making platform that will link tourism investors as part of measures to boost investment in the sector whose target is a US$5 billion industry by 2025.

Investment opportunities in the sector include among others, construction of convention and exhibition centres, hotels, lodge and other such facilities to grow the industry.

In 2020 President Mnangagwa launched the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy to re-start the sector whose contribution to the national economy was heavily crippled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, the Government expects to increase tourism earnings to US$5 billion by 2025.

Tourism is one of the key economic pillars expected to contribute significantly to the realisation of vision 2030. Addressing journalists at a press conference yesterday, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi said it was the Second Republic’s vision to create an inclusive tourism industry that uplifts communities and promote sustainable development.

“In line with this vision, I am pleased to announce that the Government will continue to support the promotion of investments in the tourism sector. This online match-making platform aims to provide equal opportunities for all stakeholders to participate and benefit from the tourism sector,” she said.

Minister Rwodzi said the platform also serves as a space for local and foreign investors, operators and communities to explore and access tourism investment opportunities.

“The tourism investment matchmaking platform is a testament to our commitment to transparency, accountability and inclusivity. By supporting this initiative we are creating an enabling environment that encourages investment, job creation and sustainable resource management,” she said.

Minister Rwodzi said the Government’s endorsement of the initiative aligns with the broader goals outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

According to the economic blueprint, the tourism sector is one of the key pillars of the economy and is expected to contribute at least US$600 million to total capital investments as the country targets a US$5 billion tourism economy by year 2025. Minister Rwodzi said by promoting inclusive tourism practices, Government wants to ensure that the benefits of tourism are shared by all.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Zida for their dedication and efforts in spearheading the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform. Together we can unlock the full potential of our tourism and hospitality industry and create a brighter future for all Zimbabweans,” she said.

Speaking during the same event, Zida chief executive officer Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo said investment is central to growth and sustainable development as it expands an economy’s productive capacity and drives job creation and income growth.

He said as Zida, they appreciate that a one-size-fit all approach does not work hence in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), they will develop tailor-made activities, approaches and strategies, which will promote invest growth for the tourism sector.

“As you are all aware ZTA will be hosting the Zimbabwe Tourism Investment Forum tomorrow (today). I am delighted to announce the launch of the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform during the forum,” said Mr Chinamo.

“This platform is designed to bring together tourism promoters and investors seamlessly and efficiently. Our goal is to make it easier for investors to find the right opportunities in the tourism sector and for promoters to access the capital and expertise they need to grow their businesses.”

On the other hand, Mr Chinamo said the platform allows local and international investors to connect with tourism promoters in Zimbabwe.

In September, Zida launched a similar initiative with the mining sector. The platform allows claim holders to register their claims and specify the type of assistance they are seeking such as technical assistance, tributary partnership, joint venture partnership, debt funding, or a buyer for the mining claim.

The launch of the Tourism Investment Matchmaking Platform will be held today at the Zimbabwe Exhibition Centre during the Tourism Investment Forum taking place on the sidelines of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which kicked off yesterday in Bulawayo.

The forum will be held under the theme: “Tourism Investment — Re-imagining Sustainable Partnerships”.

Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo is an annual Tourism Trade Fair organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and supported by the Tourism and Hospitality Industry Ministry. It showcases the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products and attracts international visitors and media from across the world.

The event is being attended by Government institutions and agencies, local authorities, business associations, pension funds, asset companies, banking and financial institutions. — @SikhulekelaniM1