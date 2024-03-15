WATCH:Bulawayo commemorates International Women’s Day.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO is today commemorating the International Women’s Day where the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube will preside over proceedings.

Organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise, the commemorations will kick off with a march from the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo statue to Ross Camp Hall.

Minister Ncube will deliver her keynote address at the main venue at Ross Camp.

The commemorations are held under the theme: “Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress.”

https://youtu.be/FbnrbtxCA-0

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.