Waverley Hotel gets facelift ahead of ZITF

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

Waverley hotel that is known for its lively nightlife has gotten a facelift under the management of popular bar proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa who also runs Palace Hotel.

For the past couple of months, the hotel has been undergoing renovations to meet a superlative quality.

Its location (between 12th and 13th Avenue and Lobengula Street) is ideal because when one is relaxed either in their room or pub, they can have a view of the Railway Power Station whose smoke defines the City of Kings and Queens industrial hub muscles.

The new look could not have come at a better time than now when the city is preparing to host the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) whose 62nd edition is expected to bring life to the city.

The New Waverley Hotel has a restaurant, public bar, executive bar and plans are underway to establish Bulawayo’s a Tshisanyama spot. A stage for shows has also been erected.

Gandiwa said the refurbishment which cost over US$20 000 is meant to upscale tourism activities in the city.

“As the new management of The Waverley Hotel, we have set targets which include ensuring that domestic tourism in the city is upscaled. Our accommodation facilities are a step ahead with personalised services from our over 50 employees who are well versed with the industry,” said Gandiwa.

He said the hotel’s hall was renovated so as to cater for the creative sector.

“The city of Bulawayo has a lot of talent and it’s time that the creative sector is given platforms to showcase this talent. As the ZITF nears, we promise our revellers and clients more local acts at the venue whose acts will be memorable,” said Gandiwa. – @mthabisi_mthire