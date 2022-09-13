We need more than a studio – Artistes

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST week, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube showed interest in Bulawayo’s music sector and proposed the idea of setting up a recording studio in the city, a move that has been welcomed.

Professor Ncube, during a visit to Bulawayo last week, said funds have been raised and he is looking for space to accommodate the studio.

“I’m setting up a recording studio in Bulawayo. It’s an artistic city and we need to nurture the talent found here. The studio would be a hub to nurture talent and we need more of these facilities. It would add value to the arts sector,” Professor Ncube told Chronicle Showbiz last week.

Chronicle Showbiz spoke to artistes and fans alike to ascertain the mood around the subject of Professor Ncube setting up the studio aimed at nurturing artistic talent in the city.

Some artistes welcomed the idea as noble, while others suggested that he revamps existing studios. Most artistes, however, made it clear that they need more than a studio.

One Mthandazo Mthethwa said the idea of setting up a studio in Bulawayo was a great one considering the amount of talent that is in the city.

“Big up Mr Ncube, this studio is the key to our future leaders. We have young talent in Bulawayo, but this will come in handy. I salute you.”

Renowned photographer, SaDee suggested that Professor Ncube, instead of setting up a new studio, revamp the existing ones.

“The minister needs to revamp the existing studios . . . and finance a platform to sell Zimbabwean music online. We have good music but we’re using foreign platforms to sell it,” he said, while adding that recording music for most is not much of a challenge, but commercialising it is the biggest hurdle.

Hip-hop artiste Mlue Jay said the success of the idea will hinge on how big the studio will be.

“It will depend on what kind of a studio he is going to build. If it’s another laptop, or FL condenser microphone, then a lot of people have those. We need more than just a recording studio,” he said.

Another artiste who demanded “more than just a recording studio” was Zitha, who would rather have loan mechanisms availed to artistes to better their livelihoods.

“We need more than just a recording studio. We want something that will add value to society. How about creating a loan system for creatives? This will enable us to create good quality content that will then generate income for us.

“People say we need to stop focusing on local audiences and target international stages but in these stages, you’re as good as useless if you don’t have an album. What do we need to create an album? Money! You’re useless if you don’t have at least one or two visuals and what do we need to create visuals? Money.

“I’m not saying he should give us money. All I’m saying is that he should make it possible for us to have access to money. How? By giving us loans,” suggested Zitha.

Singer Cingi said her main concern was the person who would be tasked to run the studio.

“I love the idea that the minister has for Bulawayo artistes, but my main concern is who’ll take charge of its daily operations. If he’ll recruit industry experts, people who know what they’re doing, then, success might be recorded and it’ll be a win for the city.

“But if clueless individuals are tasked to run the studio, then the idea of setting it up would be futile,” she said.

One NaJay MaSibanda welcomed the development and took a jab at how pessimistic and unsupportive Bulawayo residents can be when it comes to their own art.

“The problem in Bulawayo is its people not supporting their own artistes. What are artistes without an audience? The artistes are very good with natural talent and they support each other, but the problem is its community. They would rather fill stadiums to support a South African artiste,” bemoaned MaSibanda. – @eMKlass_49