‘We’re going through metamorphosis’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC coach Baltemar Brito has downplayed his side’s chances of finishing in the top four but declared that Bosso will be gunning for the league title and other trophies next season.

Since his arrival, Brito has created a new feeling of positivity among the Highlanders faithfuls. As it stands Bosso are just a point away from a top four spot with nine games remaining in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Tshilamoya have collected 38 points in 25 outings. They are sixth on the table. Manica Diamonds, who occupy fourth, are just a point ahead of Bosso. Brito has been in charge of eight games, registering four wins and four draws.

Judging from the last 10 league games, Bosso are the second in-form side behind FC Platinum. Bosso has accumulated 19 points in the period. Only FC Platinum with 24 points in the last 10 games have collected more points than the Bulawayo giants.

Asked about his side’s top four chances, Brito said: “For us, it’s about taking each game at a time. If we win our games we will finish in a better position on the table. We are in two different competitions.

“We want to finish well in the Premier League because we have to collect maximum points as much as possible but the people cannot forget this is a process and our challenge is next season. In the Chibuku Cup we will not dream too much there as well.”

Highlanders face Yadah at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon. The Miracle Boys were in Bulawayo last weekend and lost two-nil to Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium. Brito and his charges were at the venue to spy on their opponents.

“We watched Yadah on Saturday against Bulawayo City and I must say they were playing very well. Our game will therefore be a difficult one,” said Brito.

The Portuguese believes there are no easy games in the local league.

“It will be a difficult game as all the games in Zimbabwe are very competitive because all the teams want to win and collect points. All the teams have a fighting spirit hence the league is very competitive.

Our challenge is to win the first time away for the Premier League because we cannot bank on the win for Chibuku (Super Cup) as it is a different competition. We want to come back with the three points,’’ said Brito.

Highlanders have been boosted by the return of Adrian Silla, Muziwakhe Dlamini and Pritchard Mphelele from injury. It leaves Toto Banda and Mthabisi “Mabobo” Ncube and Andrew Tandi still out injured.

In the first round fixture played at Barbourfields Stadium Bosso cruised to a three-nil victory. Lynoth Chikuhwa, Nqobizitha Masuku and Washington Navaya were on target for Bosso. – @innocentskizoe.