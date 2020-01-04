When years exchange drought baton sticks

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

With skies overhead so heart-breakingly sombre and constrained at a time in the new year when crop fields across the country are wont to flaunt their traditional green garments on their way to fruition and with cattle grazing with their tails raised, any hopes of an economic recovery remain decidedly forlorn, what with the illegal Western sanctions noose continuing to throttle Zimbabweans with a brutal relentlessness.

Or are we into savage end-times when global warming and recurrent droughts with Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe as one of the tools the devil is using to hammer us and other nations and make us forsake God so that when the Almighty blows His last whistle on him, Satan may plunge into the lake of fire for eternal suffering along with many of his followers believing rightly or wrongly that the Church is in a state of malaise to stop any and all satanic havocs on earth before the return of the Saviour of humanity, Jesus Christ?

For the moment, however, the on-going economic challenges are likely slam a damper over the Government’s agenda for a better Zimbabwe, as announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his new year message, 2020 would be the year of higher productivity, economic growth, job creation and satisfying the needs of the people.

These are indeed ideal and plausible initiatives of any government with people as its heartbeats.

However, if the Western economic sledge hammer that continues relentlessly to pummel economic growth is not broken, it becomes difficult to see how the Government’s agenda for this year can see fulfillment and one immediately conjures up a dire situation in South America where engineers — people whose duty is one of tightening up loose economic bolts putting a country to sustainable economic growth are reportedly having to be selling candy on the streets as millions of fellow citizens flock to a neighbouring country in search of jobs.

Inverted Zimbabweans patriots — people gunning for power for its sake rather than for the survival and success of their nation — must be dreaming of a catastrophic situation such as one mentioned above a norm in their motherland in order for them to ride on it to power themselves.

But there is no other Zimbabwe other than the one God gave us and it therefore behoves on every patriotic Zimbabwean to espouse the unity of purpose — developing the country socially and economically and setting it on a progressive path into a brave new future for all sons and daughters of the soil.

Political unity transcending all other human considerations, should accordingly be considered as a pre-requisite by everyone for the survival of Zimbabwe as a unitary state.

For this to succeed, this communicologist suggests that political organisations — those in opposition and in power — must take a leaf out of the ideologies of different food products but which unite to provide good health for people in order that the independence and freedom for which other Zimbabweans shed their precious lives to achieve remains sustainable for generations and generations to come.

For instance opposition political parties and the ruling Zanu-PF with the different ideologies should rally their supporters to work for the unity and survival of this country under the auspices of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), and guided by the unity of taste ideologies of food products that sustain people’s lives.

For instance, meat boasts a taste ideology different from that of mealie-meal but it is when these different taste ideologies are united by water in their preparation of isitshwala/sadza that they provide nutrition for the survival of human beings.

Similarly, sugar and tea leaves have their own different taste ideologies but are united by water to give health to people.

Therefore, if Zimbabweans espousing different political ideologies do their thing under the auspices of Polad and under the supreme auspices of the Lord and Saviour of those who believe in him, they will do great exploits which will remain immortalised in history as long as the sun rises from the East and sets in the West.