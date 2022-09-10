WHERE ARE DRIBBLERS?..Homela says local football is a borefest without entertainers

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HISTORY will tell you Barbourfields stadium would erupt when Madinda Ndlovu left defenders for dead, sprawling on the ground on his way to goal.

One also learns of the thunderous rush of adrenalin when “magicians” like Moses (Razorman) Chunga, Joel (Jubilee) Shambo, Stanford (Stix) Mtizwa or Joseph Machingura left defenders twisted.

It was a time when fans screamed themselves hoarse in appreciation of art and wizardry on a football pitch.

That to some was the golden era in local football, when fans arrived at stadiums well ahead of time to make sure they did not miss a second of the action when dribblers of note strutted their stuff on the pitch.

Back then, fans spent most of the match on their feet as countless highlight reels, worthy of instant replay were churned out by footballers who were born to entertain.

Football was a great source of entertainment and stadia were always full to the brim as individual players became crowd-pullers with a huge loyal fan-base.

Nowadays, the fun has fizzled out of the game and football legend Gibson Homela is convinced lack of dribbling – a dying art in local football – is the cause.

Most matches are a drab slugfest of one touch passes, keeping possession and occasional counter attacks.

The bland form of football is producing few standout players as most players are now cautious and play to the coach’s plan.

Even big teams are struggling to attract fans to matches.

The former national team and Zimbabwe Saints striker says he is turned off when he watches modern day local football as it lacks dribblers who made the game exciting during his playing days.

Homela feels the entertainment value of the local league has been taken away by the failure to have ball jugglers that drew fans to matches in droves or coaches discouraging the art of dribbling.

He himself is regarded as one of the best players the country has ever produced.

Some of the names that pop up when one speaks on dribbling in local football are Moses “Madhala Boy” Moyo, Ebson “Sugar” Muguyo, Onias “Travolta” Musana, Andrew “Mai Maria” Kadengu who played for Zimbabwe Saints.

Highlanders had the likes of Madinda Ndlovu, Peter Ndlovu, Majuta “Jujuju” Mpofu and Mandla Balanda and Doubt Sithole who mesmerized the crowds with the ball at their feet.

In recent memory the country produced Johannes “Signature” Ngodzo and Siza Khoza (both ex-Highlanders); Edward “Duduza” Sadomba (ex-Dynamos); Farai Vimisayi (ex-Hwange) and Denver Mukamba (Ngezi Platinum).

“The difference between when we played and now has a negative impact on the standards of football that we are watching now. In my understanding the technique that is missing with the current crop of players and tactical play of teams is dribbling. If it is the coaches discouraging dribbling then l wonder what they are trying to do,” said Homela.

“Dribbling creates opportunities for and also increases the value of football. Football is reduced to nothing if it’s all about passing and losing the ball without any kind of creativity. We need players that are creative and that goes with dribbling.

“Fans want to be entertained and teams need craft in the final third. When dribbling, the player is coming up with a solution to a problem. If dribbling is an option, then one has to dribble how else does a player breach a water tight defence.

“The football today is not exciting and it has contributed to fans not coming to the stadium. Back in the day we used to have junior football. This is where the dribblers were. We saw Peter Ndlovu, Boyie Ndlovu, Moses Madala Boy, that is what we want to see. I have not seen dribblers in the country of late. The Dynamos boy (Bill Antonio), I understand, has gone to Belgium, he was trying ,” he added.

During his day, Homela was known as a no-nonsense utility player who could virtually play any position on the pitch. At Mashonaland United- later known as Zimbabwe Saints- Homela played together with such celebrated names like Paul Kruger, Simon Machaya, Tendai Chieza, Cheetah Antonio, Max Tshuma, Joseph “Mbokodo ‘’ Moyo and Emmanuel Sibanda. — @innocentskizoe