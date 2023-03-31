Who will be the last Titan standing?

The first instalment of Big Brother Titans, a product of the merging of the South African and Nigerian editions of the Big Brother reality TV show franchise, is almost at the end.

Fans have raised their thoughts on the housemates arguing that some people were sacrificed and that votes were possibly rigged. This after fan favourites Thabang Mazibuko and Olayemi Akin-Dada failed to make it to the finale.

Could it be that people enjoyed watching them so much that they even forgot to vote? Whatever the truth is, the show must go on.

Only six of the 24 Titans remain in the house and are battling for the $100 000 grand prize which only one housemate will walk away with on Sunday.

Left gunning for the cash are three South Africans — Ipeleng Selepe, Makhosazane “Khosi” Twala and Motsatsi “Tsatsi” Madiba —and three Nigerians: Emmanuel Kalu “Kanaga Jnr” Anaga, Anwanga “Yvonne” Godswill and Chukwuebuka “Ebubu” Madikaegbu.

The housemates competed in pairs from the beginning until only the top 12 remained.

So, is the money staying in South Africa, or will it go to Nigeria? That’s the big question ahead of Sunday’s grand finale.

The winner will not only walk away with millions and popularity, but they will also make history as the first person to win Big Brother Titans.

As unpredictable as the show is, Khosi is currently the people’s favourite. She has made a number of enemies in the house, but she has gotten more fans outside the house.

She seems to have won people’s hearts from the first week of the show and has survived all the evictions she was nominated in — which was almost every week. As things stand, the journalist is leading the voting polls and her fans are adamant that “the money is Khosified”.

Ipeleng was rewarded with a slot in the finale after she won a game for the title of “head of house”, games which also gave her the power to take one housemate with her into the finale. She decided to take Ebubu.

But the person who could give them all a run for their money is Nigeria’s Kananga Jr, who was right behind Khosi on the voting polls and has also survived eviction nominations. The model and aspiring actor received the fourth-lowest votes a fortnight ago.

Fans and supporters of the housemates will be put out of their misery on the last Big Brother Titans live show on Sunday presented by Lawrence Maleka and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. – CityPress