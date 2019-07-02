Winky D loves Byo support

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent 

WINKY D, who was named the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Arts Personality from Outside of Bulawayo, is grateful to people in Bulawayo for consistently supporting him.

The Zimdancehall musician said the city, which always throngs his shows, has been supportive of his art for a long time. 

In a heartfelt message on his Facebook fan page, Winky D, who won the award ahead of Jah Prayzah and Oskido, wrote: “Siyabonga. Allow me to express my heartfelt and profound gratitude to the organisers of the Bulawayo Arts Awards and my musical family in Bulawayo for the Outstanding Arts Personality Award.

“I’m forever humbled by your support over the years from the early days when I used to perform at Hustlers (now #Hashtag), Intwasa Festival and many more great memorable events. Bulawayo has always stood and connected with my performances. It remains very welcoming every time I perform there.”

He said the award was a reminder that he was producing music for the people. 

“This award is a gentle breeze that blesses the unending efforts of my team and strengthens my undying love for my musical family – the Gafas. This award is sweet water served by the sincerity of my Bulawayo musical family,” said Winky D.

Having been down at the beginning of the year, Winky D said his spirit was uplifted after performing during the ZITF Shutdown gig in April. “Admittedly, at the beginning of the year in the midst of a rough patch when tears were consistently blinding my focus, it was my performance in Bulawayo that birthed new hope and recast my focus,” said Winky D who also performed at a free show at the Large City Hall car park recently.

