Winky D, Mambo Dhuterere, Baba Harare for late Memory Ngwenya memorial

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Memory Ngwenya, the late prominent hotelier and gold buyer is set to be remembered in style as a gig to celebrate her life is on the cards.

The commemoration that will be held in two weeks’ time if all goes according to plan, is set to be headlined by Winky D, Mambo Dhuterere and Baba Harare.

Ngwenya, a prominent businesswoman and socialite was the owner of the Continental Hotel in Bulawayo, alongside several properties. She succumbed to Covid-19 in July last year. She was 41 and was survived by her husband Bryon Rice and two children Talent (24) and Shantel (14).

Organiser of the forthcoming event, Rice who is proving to be a music promoter of note after successfully hosting the Bulawayo Shutdown gig in April said they want to celebrate Ngwenya through a gig as she played a big part in promoting local talent through her arts organisation, Lusste Marketing.

“The entertainment sector is one which was adored by Memory. Through Lusste Marketing which we ran together, we hosted several big shows, something that I’m striving to continue doing.

“One of our biggest shows was between 2011 and 2012 where we brought Sulumani Chimbetu and Oliver Mtukudzi to Bulawayo in what turned out to be a memorable night in the city’s arts scene,” said Rice.

“This month, we mark one year since we lost a figure who changed the tourism face of the city. To ensure that we keep her legacy alive, we want to celebrate her by hosting this commemoration gig. We hope to host the event in mid-July at a venue to be announced,” he said.

He urged people to attend the commemorations in their numbers adding that they will be roping in a lot of local talent.

“We’re going to rope in many local artistes as we want to give them a platform to shine.” – @mthabisi_mthire