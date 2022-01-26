Winky D nominated for Global Music Awards Africa

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL’s ever-present artiste, Winky D has been nominated for the second edition of the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAA).

Winky D was nominated for the Dancehall Artiste of the Year where he will lock horns with some of the continent’s finest artistes in the form of Stonebowy, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Star Zee, Epixode Bebe Cool and Burna Boy.

Defending the Gospel Artiste of the Year award, Minister Michael Mahendere will battle it out with Diana Hamilton, Mercy Chinwo, Prosper Ochimana, Tope Alabi, Mercy Masika, Levixone and Ohemaa Mercy.

On Monday, GMAA organisers, Smart Focus Media, announced the nominees of the second edition which will be held in Lagos, Nigeria. The inaugural edition of the GMAA took place virtually in Accra, Ghana last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The award’s goal is to bring together all artistes in Africa with the aim being to promote African music within and outside the continent.

The Happy Again singer becomes the third artist to represent Zimbabwe in the competition after the exploits of Buffalo Souljah and gospel musician Minister Michael Mahendere. – @eMKlass_49