LATEST: Highlanders offloads players

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders have offloaded defender Charlton Siamalonga and have also decided against renewing the contract of one of its goalkeepers Future Sibanda, Chronicle Sport has leant.

The duo however will not be the only players to be released as the club creates space for new arrivals.

Bosso has already brought on board young goalkeeper Ralph Pitisi, striker Stanley Ngala as well as utility player and former captain Rahman Kutsanzira.

Bosso acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo, could only confirm the departure of Sibanda.

“I can confirm Future Sibanda is no longer with us following the expiry of the loan agreement between Highlanders and his parent club FC Platinum. So far, he is the only player from our last year squad who has parted ways with the club. We wish him all the best in his new endeavors,” said Moyo.

Chronicle Sport however has it on good authority that Siamalonga, a club junior product, is no longer a Highlanders player although it’s not yet clear if he leaves as a free agent or he has been loaned out, as has been the club norm with its junior products.