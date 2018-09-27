Woman trampled to death by elephant

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman was trampled to death by an elephant along the Zambezi River near Kariba while walking from a nightclub with her boyfriend.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld as her next of kin has not been advised.

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) Public Relations Manager Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident which occurred last Friday at about 3AM.

He said a search team had been dispatched to hunt down the jumbo.

“We are currently looking for the problem animal with a view to putting it down,” Mr Farawo said.

He said the woman was walking with her partner from a local nightclub at around 3AM when they encountered the wild animal.

The man managed to escape but the woman was attacked. Sources said she called out to her partner for help but he continued running away.

In another incident, a six-year-old boy from Buhera was killed and devoured by a hyena when he hid in the animal’s den during a game of hide and seek with friends.

The boy, according to sources, allegedly hid in a hyena’s cave and was attacked by the carnivorous animal. Friends are said to have gone back home after they could not find him.

Mr Farawo said the boy was laid to rest yesterday.

“It is unfortunate that we encountered another sad incident in Buhera, Manicaland Province, where a boy was mauled by a hyena last Saturday while playing hide and seek with friends. We send our deepest condolences to the family and Zimparks officials attended the funeral yesterday.

The boy went missing for two days, with friends telling conflicting stories about his whereabouts. His father saw two hyenas near the homestead and a village search party went searching in the forest. It found the remains of the boy whose body had been dismembered by the animal.

Mr Farawo said Zimparks was looking for the animal with the aim of translocating it to a conservancy.

“Our rangers are tracking down the animal and it will be placed in a conservancy,” he said.

Mr Farawo urged villagers to stay away from wild animals and to alert Zimparks if wild animals are spotted near communal areas.

He said Zimparks was carrying out educational campaigns across the country on how communities can co-exist with wild animals.

“People must stay indoors at night when visibility is low and animals are most active. They must put black plastics around kraals so that wild animals such as lions cannot see what is inside, thereby protecting livestock,” said Mr Farawo.

“Villagers must also not provoke wild animals and must report to us if a dangerous wild animal is in their midst without trying to deal with it”. — @andile_tshuma