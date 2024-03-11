Women demand their space in mining sector

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

WOMEN in the mining town of Hwange have appealed to the Government to review and craft laws that protect females in the mining space and enhance their participation in processes involving the extractive industries.

This comes at a time when Hwange District has seen an upsurge in mining investments mostly Chinese in the coal-to-energy projects, taking advantage of the improved business climate ushered in by the Second Republic.

The new investments have created massive job opportunities for thousands of locals and beyond across Matabeleland North province.

However, women argue that the employment patterns have tended to sideline them based on the notion that mining is mostly for men and needs masculine personnel as it involves hard manual labour.

The need to rope in more women in mining featured prominently during the International Women’s Day commemorations here on Friday, which ran under the local theme “Count her in” with the global theme anchored on: “Invest in women: Accelerate progress”.

Different participants argued that while the district was bustling with economic activity the ‘ladies’ were not benefiting from it as they felt excluded from most processes.

“While we commend the Government for the economic opportunities that these investments have brought, we have, however, been excluded from the benefits as women, said one of the women, Ms Octavia Phiri.

“We bear the brunt of the effects of the impacts of mining such as injuries or illnesses as we are the ones who nurse our families. We are relegated to housewives and this exclusion continues to haunt the economic emancipation of women.

“We call upon the Government to help in addressing that by crafting laws that promote women’s participation in the mining processes.”

Another woman, Ms Faluza Maluza, echoed the same sentiments arguing that all community members need to benefit from their local resources.

“As we women we demand inclusion in mining processes, especially given the fact that this practice has negative effects that impact the community negatively resulting in women being reduced to caretakers,” she said.

“As long as discrimination and inequalities remain, as long as women and girls are valued less, the development of society is adversely affected.

“The participation of women in the mining processes and labour market is important not only economically empowering women but reducing conflicts at homes.”

Complaints about environmental pollution are among the most frequent causes of conflict between mining companies and local communities in the Hwange with women in the district bearing the brunt of the negative impacts of mining such as air, noise and water pollution.

One of the mining workers union representatives, Ms Gracious Sibanda, said women were being sidelined when it came to employment in the mining town despite the upsurge in companies.

“Women are still suffering from lack and access to decent work and face occupational segregation. They are still denied access to basic maternal health care, still remain underrepresented in all spheres – socially, economically and politically hence widening the gender inequalities and equity,” she said.

“Recruitment of women by some companies is questionable as there is a lot of nepotism and women are often hired with strings attached such as paying via a sexual favour.”

Local journalist, Rutendo Mapfumo, called upon women to speak with one voice when confronted with issues that affect them such as environmental pollution.

“As women, we must stand firm together in lobbying for issues that affect us such as environmental pollution. As women we must be able to speak for the voiceless,” she said.

Women who included victims of underground seam coal fires, vendors and sex workers also used the platform to share their challenges including lack of compensation, discrimination and failure to access capital to start business arguing that this was negatively affecting their full emancipation.

During the meeting, some women confessed to being engaged as sex workers, which is illegal in Zimbabwe, and complained that they were also being exploited in that arena.

Others urged women to venture into economic empowerment projects to reduce gender-based violence, which continues to be a menace in society.

The celebrations were organised by the Centre for Natural Resources Governance.