Women rights activists hail ED

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

WOMEN rights activists have hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa for honouring his promise to make the country safe for women by including on the agenda for the 9th Parliament of Zimbabwe, bills that will see the elimination of child marriages and sexual abuse among other issues.

Speaking at the official opening of the 9th Parliament in Harare on Monday, President Mnangagwa indicated that part of his legislative agenda is to strengthen outlawing child marriages and introduce mandatory stiff sentences for rape and gender-based violence.

Women rights activist and former Member of Parliament for Mt Pleasant Ms Jessie Majome said she was humbled by the fact that President Mnangagwa remembered to keep his promise made while he was still the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

She said if one of the bills is passed, mandatory sentencing would mean those who are convicted of rape are sentenced to 40 years imprisonment.

“I welcome the President’s announcement that Parliament will consider the bills that will outlaw child marriages and sexual abuse,” said Ms Majome.

“He outlined the Government’s legislative agenda saying he will bring the Child Justice Bill, the Marriages Bill and the Mandatory Sentencing for Rape and Sexual Abuse Bill to Parliament to consider and pass. One of these bills will bring an end to child marriages in Zimbabwe as the current Marriages Act allows for girls to be married before 18 when their parents consent.”

Ms Majome said the two Bills would have an impact on the lives of women and young girls whose development potential is still hindered by sexual abuse, HIV and Aids and gender based violence in Zimbabwe.

“I am relieved because though I am no longer in Parliament, I am confident that the President will ensure the plight of women is addressed. I therefore call on him and other authorities to purchase DNA investigating machines for rape cases and to revive the GBV strategy as means of making sure women are fully protected,” she said.

Ms Majome partnered with local non- Governmental organisations including Plan International and crafted both bills before moving the motion in Parliament last year.

Local activist Mr Nkanyiso Mlotshwa said the move by President Mnangagwa would go a long way towards empowering women.

“Child marriages have a long term negative effect on society in particular and economy in general. It takes away their happiness, their ability to explore the life that they want bearing in mind that child marriages are usually forced and the beneficiaries are unscrupulous parents who sell children for a few dollars under the disguise of the custom of lobola,” he said.

“Economically child marriages create vicious cycles of poverty as they rob the girl child of an opportunity to develop herself to attain the best possible education that the country has to offer. Children are forced to drop out of school and without education, a better life is bleak.” — @thamamoe