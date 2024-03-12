Women urged to speak out Gukurahundi experiences

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube has urged women who were affected by the Gukurahundi conflict to come out in the open and utilise the forthcoming public hearings to tell their stories to find closure and aid the national healing process.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially launch the commencement of the Gukurahundi public hearings anytime during the first quarter of the year.

The public hearings, which will be led by chiefs in their communities, are aimed at addressing the legacy concerns of the early 1980s conflict that affected the Matabeleland region and parts of Midlands Province.

The Second Republic has demonstrated commitment to facilitate the healing process that will bring closure to post-independence conflicts, as part of the President’s vision of nation-building and fostering national unity.

In an interview yesterday at her Mhlahlandlela Government Complex offices in Bulawayo, Minister Ncube said it was ironic that the Gukurahundi hearings were set to start this month, which is also Women’s Month.

“Women play a pivotal role in the society and eventually the nation. We know that there will soon be public hearings on the Gukurahundi disturbances and the President has said people must freely speak about this issue,” said Minister Ncube.

“Women were not spared from this dark history of the country. I would want to urge fellow women not to lag behind, but to freely speak out about everything and anything that they saw or witnessed. Women must not rely on hearsay, but speak the truth, even if some of the submissions may be emotive.”

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement.

It focuses on issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and the fight against violence and abuse of women. This year’s theme is: “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”

It comes at a time when the world is facing many crises, ranging from geo-political conflicts to soaring poverty levels and the escalating impacts of climate change, with mostly women bearing the brunt.

Minister Ncube, who is also a victim of the conflict, almost burst into tears as she narrated how she lost two brothers during the Gukurahundi era.

She said her siblings were employed at Sipepa Hospital and Tsholotsho Rural District Council.

“Speaking out helps one to find closure instead of bottling up issues. I urge women to actively participate in the public hearings. Some are witnesses while others are indeed victims. So, let’s speak out about these matters,” said Minister Ncube.

“Yes, it is not easy, but we need to speak about it and that way, we may help ourselves and our families to find closure.”

Journalists from various media houses recently met in Bulawayo to fine-tune standard operating procedures ahead of the coverage of the Gukurahundi hearings.

The workshop was facilitated by a seven-member technical committee, which is being coordinated by the Zimbabwe Media Commission. The technical committee was set up following extensive deliberations between chiefs and media houses during a Gukurahundi hearings media reporting sensitisation workshop, organised by the Office of the President and Cabinet in collaboration with the Ministries of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.