Women’s Empowerment: Driving force for sustainable development

Jabulani Garwi, Correspondent

IN the commemoration of Women’s History Month this month, it becomes imperative to underscore the pivotal and transformative role women play in fostering sustainable development practices.

Across diverse realms, ranging from the stewardship of natural resources to fervent advocacy for environmental conservation, women have indisputably emerged as vital agents shaping the trajectory of nations towards a more sustainable future.

In recent years, a discernible paradigm shift has taken place in the global discourse on sustainable development, duly acknowledging the indispensable contributions of women across multi-sectors such as agriculture, education, healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Their endeavours stand as instrumental in the construction of resilient, inclusive and sustainable communities.

It is evident that the journey towards sustainable development cannot be embarked upon effectively without the full and equal participation of women at every echelon of decision-making and policy development.

The involvement of women in decision-making and policy development is not merely desirable, but rather indispensable for ensuring the efficacy and efficiency of sustainable development endeavours.

Ensuring their full and equitable participation in these processes is indeed imperative for the creation and sustenance of this trajectory.

The integration of women into decision-making roles is equally vital for the realisation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

However, entrenched gender-based social and economic disparities, including restricted access to education, employment, leisure and political participation, pose formidable barriers to the progress of women.

For instance, Unesco reports that approximately 131 million girls globally do not have access to education. Furthermore, entrenched gender stereotypes and biases in educational materials and teaching practices serve as deterrents to girls’ pursuit of STEM studies, consequently resulting in their under-representation in pivotal sectors such as healthcare technology and environmental fields.

The economic gender gap remains conspicuously evident, with women’s labour force participation rate standing at 48 percent compared to 73 percent for men, as delineated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Even when women partake in the workforce, they frequently encounter wage disparities vis-à-vis their male counterparts.

According to World Bank data, women earned, on average, 77 cents for every dollar earned by men for similar work in 2023.

Furthermore, women are burdened with three times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men, as underscored by UN Women.

Despite incremental progress, women’s representation in national parliaments globally languishes at a mere 25,5 percent, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Achieving gender parity in politics remains a distant prospect, with prognostications hinting at another 50 years to attain it.

Additionally, disparities persist in legal rights, with women enjoying only three-quarters of the legal rights afforded to men on average, as elucidated by the World Bank.

Moreover, women continue to endure higher rates of violence, with one in three women globally experiencing physical or sexual violence at least once in their lives, according to UN Women.

The participation of women in decision-making roles bears the potential to yield favourable outcomes for companies and societies alike.

Research elucidates that companies helmed by female CEOs surpass their counterparts in terms of profitability.

Moreover, women leaders often prioritise social issues, thereby contributing to the cultivation of a more equitable and sustainable society.

The leadership of figures such as Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic and Angela Merkel’s principled stance on asylum seekers in Germany exemplify the tangible impact of women leaders on global affairs.

Thus, it becomes imperative to transcend the realm of mere inclusion and endeavour to nurture women into decision-making roles to effectively institute sustainable development with gender equality at its nucleus.

The empowerment of women transcends the realms of gender equality; it emerges as a fundamental prerequisite for sustainable development, as accentuated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

When women are granted equal access to education, healthcare, resources and opportunities, societies burgeon, economies flourish and the environment thrives. Investing in women engenders significant dividends in poverty alleviation, food security, health outcomes and environmental sustainability.

In Zimbabwe, women assume pivotal roles in the agricultural sector, rendering substantial contributions to food production and household sustenance.

Despite grappling with barriers such as restricted access to land, credit and market opportunities, Zimbabwean women are increasingly embracing sustainable agricultural practices and spearheading eco-conscious business ventures.

Unleashing the latent potential of women in agriculture holds the key to augmenting productivity, ensuring food security and promoting sustainable farming practices in Zimbabwe.

Women’s empowerment emerges as a linchpin for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Zimbabwe and beyond.

By investing in women’s education, healthcare, economic opportunities and leadership, Zimbabwe can harness their full potential as agents of positive change, thereby fostering a more prosperous, equitable and sustainable future for all.

As Zimbabwe strides towards a brighter and more sustainable future, it becomes imperative to acknowledge and celebrate the invaluable contributions of women in shaping a world where prosperity and progress coexist harmoniously with equality and environmental stewardship.

The empowerment of women transcends mere moral imperatives; it emerges as a pragmatic and sustainable choice for steering the nation towards a trajectory characterised by prosperity, equality and environmental stewardship.

This Women’s History Month serves as a poignant reminder for all stakeholders to redouble their efforts in empowering women as champions of sustainable growth. Heightened investments across diverse sectors, such as sustainable agriculture training, microfinance for eco-friendly enterprises and enhanced representation of women in leadership roles across industries, can serve as catalysts for transformative change, propelling societies towards sustainable development.