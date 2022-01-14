Xolisani Moyo enters Bosso treasurer’s post race

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

With the Highlanders election date fast approaching, a senior manager at a Bulawayo based company, Xolisani Moyo has thrown his candidature for the post of club treasurer.

The 43-year-old Moyo, a Commercial executive at one of the City’s big companies, United Refineries Limited, announced his candidature through a message sent to the various Highlanders Chapters in which he promised to serve the club to the best of his ability while also saying unity of purpose was his motto.

“I humbly submit myself as a candidate for the treasurer’s position at the oldest football institution in Zimbabwe. Mine is a plea to be afforded the opportunity to serve the institution to the best of my ability. Unity of purpose is my motto, it’s not me but us, we have more that unites us than divide us. Your vote mandates me to serve you. I kindly ask your Chapter to vote and support me in my quest to serve you,” Moyo wrote as he seeks to take over from Donald Ndebele who is not eligible to stand for election.

Barring any late entrants for the post, Moyo will face off against South African based Pastor, Busani Mthombeni.

The Highlanders elections will be held on February 6, a week after the club’s annual general meeting.